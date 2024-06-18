‘Needs adjusting’ - Jackson Hastings and rugby league fans react to reported England payments for French Test
i Sport reports that players selected for international duties later this month for the fixture in Toulouse will receive a payment of just £250, a reduction from the believed previous payments for Test matches and the delayed 2021 World Cup between £500 and £1,500.
In comparison, men's State of Origin players in Australia earned up to $30,000 per match in 2023, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, and England players in rugby union are believed to be paid up to £25,000 per Test.
The recent reports has sparked debate on social media, with many suggesting that the low payments is why some players choose to pull out of mid-season international matches - although head coach Shaun Wane has stressed that he is hopeful that clubs will allow their players to be available for the game on June 29.
Former Wigan Warriors star half-back and 2019 Man of Steel winner Jackson Hastings, who represented Great Britain during their tour down under, was among those to share his thoughts on social media.
He wrote: “I get it’s an absolute honour to represent your country, no doubt at all.
“But in comparison to other rep teams / internationals… that needs adjusting in my opinion.”
Some rugby league supporters have criticised the payments, while others believe it is an honour enough to represent England regardless of the pay.
Others have suggested higher crowds will help improve finances, with 39,585 attending the three-match series against Tonga last year at St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds.
