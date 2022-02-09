New kick off time announced for Wigan Warriors' trip to Catalans Dragons in March
Wigan Warriors have announced a new kick off time for when they take on Catalans Dragons in March.
Matty Peet's side travel to Perpignan on March 12, with the game being the second part of their Tour De France, with a match against Toulouse taking place the week before.
The game will now kick off at 6.30pm (5.30pm UK time), which is half an hour later than originally scheduled.
Read More
Prior to their trip to France, Wigan start the season with an away trip to Hull KR on Friday night, before welcoming Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants to the DW Stadium.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.