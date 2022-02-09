New kick off time announced for Wigan Warriors' trip to Catalans Dragons in March

Matty Peet's side travel to Perpignan on March 12, with the game being the second part of their Tour De France, with a match against Toulouse taking place the week before.

The game will now kick off at 6.30pm (5.30pm UK time), which is half an hour later than originally scheduled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors' game in Perpignan has a new kick off time

Prior to their trip to France, Wigan start the season with an away trip to Hull KR on Friday night, before welcoming Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants to the DW Stadium.