New Wigan Warriors recruit Abbas Miski looking forward to reuniting with former-teammate

Abbas Miski (Photo: Getty Images)

And the London Broncos flyer is looking forward to reuniting with the livewire Australian at the Warriors next season – more than six years after last lining-up alongside him.

Miski, 26 next week, said: “I already know Bev from playing with him at the Under-20s at Parramatta.

“I think it’s fair to say he sent me over for the majority of my tries that year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Honestly, he was exactly the same as he is now, just a crazy talent – it was a case of give the ball to Bev’ and see what happens!

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside him again.”

Miski’s capture was announced by Wigan on Monday night. The club’s coaches were impressed with his performances alongside Chris Hankinson, who is on a season-long loan from the Warriors.

“Obviously once I knew there was interest I spoke to Chris all the way through,” said Miski. “Chris and I are pretty close, as soon as I got here he was the first person I lived with and we clicked really well on the pitch – straight away, it felt like we’d been playing together for a while.”

Miski moved to the capital this year with the intention of earning a Super League shot, having become frustrated with a lack of opportunities at Manly in the NRL.

He admits the chance to join Wigan –as replacement for retiring Dom Manfredi – will give him the chance to prove he belongs on the big stage. “I want to prove something to myself more than anything,” he continued.

“I’ve only played a handful of games in the NRL, I’ve mainly been playing in the New South Wales Cup.

“When I came over here to play in the Championship I didn’t want to spend more than one year at that level, I wanted to get a Super League club so I can prove to myself I belong there.

“I’ve already been up to Wigan and the surrounding area and I really like it, I’m looking forward to it.”

Current coach Adrian Lam has seen Miski play at international level for Lebanon and compared his style to his former Wigan team-mate Brian Carney, who used his upper body strength to pinball out of tackles.

Miski added: “For the last couple of years when I was with Manly I was full-time.

“But before that I worked as well, working as a personal trainer at a gym – my brother was a body-builder so I was introduced to the gym pretty early on.