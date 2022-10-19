The former Wigan Warriors head coach, who spent time in Super League between 2010 and 2011, is currently at the helm for New Zealand.

Maguire returned to the North West for a recent event at Robin Park Arena, while his side started their World Cup campaign with a 34-12 win against Lebanon at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

He said: “It’s good to be back, and seeing quite a few people because I have quite a lot of friendships over here.

Michael Maguire (credit: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz)

“We’ve been quite fortunate with the sun so far while we’ve been here, so hopefully it stays that way, but we know it can turn pretty quick.”

Maguire says he was impressed by England’s opening day victory against Samoa at St James’ Park.

“England played a hard, solid game,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know a lot of those players from my time over here, and they are a strong, hardened team.

“They played a pretty simple game plan, and they stuck to it. It was a great example of them building pressure.

“The tournament has been good so far. There have been a few blow-out scores, but we’ve got the international game back up and running.

“We need these countries to have an opportunity to play because that’s how we will grow it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just been unfortunate that in the last couple of years these teams haven’t been able to come together and build.