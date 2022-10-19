New Zealand coach Michael Maguire says he's pleased to be back in England as he discusses the start of the Rugby League World Cup
Michael Maguire says he is enjoying being back in England for the Rugby League World Cup.
The former Wigan Warriors head coach, who spent time in Super League between 2010 and 2011, is currently at the helm for New Zealand.
Maguire returned to the North West for a recent event at Robin Park Arena, while his side started their World Cup campaign with a 34-12 win against Lebanon at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.
He said: “It’s good to be back, and seeing quite a few people because I have quite a lot of friendships over here.
“We’ve been quite fortunate with the sun so far while we’ve been here, so hopefully it stays that way, but we know it can turn pretty quick.”
Maguire says he was impressed by England’s opening day victory against Samoa at St James’ Park.
“England played a hard, solid game,” he added.
“I know a lot of those players from my time over here, and they are a strong, hardened team.
“They played a pretty simple game plan, and they stuck to it. It was a great example of them building pressure.
“The tournament has been good so far. There have been a few blow-out scores, but we’ve got the international game back up and running.
“We need these countries to have an opportunity to play because that’s how we will grow it.
“It’s just been unfortunate that in the last couple of years these teams haven’t been able to come together and build.
“As we go throughout the tournament teams are definitely going to get better.”