Nigel Wood lands new senior rugby league role after securing approval
Wood succeeds Frank Slevin, who stepped down from his role earlier this week for personal reasons after serving his three-year term as the first chair of RL Commercial.
"Firstly, I’d like to pay tribute to Frank Slevin, who has served the cause of rugby league with diligence and integrity,” said Wood. “I am sure he will be welcome around the sport for many years to come.
“I am pleased to assist the sport at this pivotal moment as it seeks the plan for growth that we are all determined to achieve.
“It was the clubs of all three divisions who made it clear that they were seeking change in how the centre could support their endeavours, initially with the move for a club-led strategic review.
“We have already made significant progress, both through the strategic review and in the reshaped board of the Rugby Football League, and stakeholders have concluded there are obvious advantages in simplifying the central administration of the sport.
“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed so constructively and collaboratively so far. RL Commercial has delivered some impressive successes for the sport in recent months, with attendances and viewing figures heading in the right direction, and the exciting prospect of an Ashes series later this year, with two of the three Tests already sold out. I am convinced that rugby league is on an upward trajectory.”
