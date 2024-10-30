History-making Penrith Panthers have announced a three-year partnership with English Championship side York RLFC aimed at strengthening growth in rugby league.

The collaboration brings together the Championship-contenders, who were recently ranked 15th by IMG with a score of 12.42, and four-peat NRL Premiers Penrith, alongside the back-to-back Women’s Super League Champions York Valkyrie, with the aims to enhance growth in key areas such as youth development, commercial innovation, and international talent pathways for both men's and women's rugby league.

Wigan Warriors defeated Penrith Panthers 16-12 in February’s World Club Challenge at the Brick Community Stadium to claim a record-equalling fifth title, with both sides going on to win their respective competitions again in 2024.

On the new partnership, Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with York RLFC. This partnership will not only foster shared knowledge and resources but also strengthen our commitment to the growth of rugby league at all levels.

“We are also excited about learning from York Valkyrie, the back-to-back Women’s Super League champions, as we strive to elevate the women's game at Panthers. Their success serves as an inspiration, and we believe that by sharing strategies and insights, we can make an impact on the development of women’s rugby league."

York RLFC chairman Clint Goodchild shared his excitement: “Over the past two years we have been fortunate enough to build a relationship with Matt Cameron and his amazing staff.

"This included two visits to the Panthers facilities and offices. I was humbled that Matt would take the time to give me a tour of their impressive operation.

"Upon doing so I could see why they have had so much success on and off the field. The people in the organisation couldn’t have been more generous with their time. We’ve learnt so much from those experiences and to now have a formal partnership in place I am excited to continue that education and to openly share our vision, experiences, and knowledge.”

Samoa, coached by Penrith assistant Ben Gardiner, are currently based in York for the series against England, with the second and final Test match heading to Leeds’ Headingley Stadium on Saturday.