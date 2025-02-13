Gaz O'Brien provided the knockout blow to Super League champions Wigan Warriors as Leigh Leopards won an historic round-one Super League clash thanks to a solitary drop-goal in golden point.

With boxing icon Michael Buffer having flown over to MC the night, neither side managed to lay an attacking glove on the other during 80 minutes where defences ruled supreme.

It was the first scoreless draw in British rugby league for more than a century, in front of the biggest crowd ever for an opening round of Super League.

Leigh managed to keep Wigan - and Bevan French - scoreless on a historic night

Wigan had first use of the ball during added time, but Leigh managed to keep them out.

And the visitors made more yards during their first possession, which allowed O'Brien to nail a fantastic one-pointer from 30 metres - much to the delight of the away fans behind the posts.

The scenes afterwards - both on and pitch and in the stands - showed what a scalp Wigan will be this year, but the Leythers will feel they deserved it for the way they had repeatedly repelled Wigan's glittering backline.

Leigh had created a great opportunity early on thanks to David Armstrong's break, only for the pass back inside to find only the grateful hands of Jake Wardle.

Wardle and his left-wing partner Liam Marshall, also came up with punishing defence to close the door on another couple of Leigh attacks.

Wigan thought they'd managed to break the deadlock shortly before the interval, when the twinkle toes of Bevan French broke through the left edge of the Leigh defence.

Quick hands left then saw Tyler Dupree charge for the line, only to be brought down by a desperate tackle a yard short.

Wigan started the second half on top, and Liam Farrell appeared to be taken out as he chased a grubber kick forward.

To the Wigan's captain's amazement, not only did referee Liam Moore not give the penalty, he also sin-binned Farrell for taking his vocal protests a touch too far.

Wigan didn't let it bother them, though, and they came within a whisker of scoring the game's first try a minute later.

Jai Field showed superb footwork to jink his way through the cover, and dived over to the delight of the packed South Stand.

However, despite being given as an on-field try, the official went upstairs and it was chalked off with Marshall adjudged to have reefed the ball in a two-man tackle.

Leigh sensed this was their chance, and only a massive tackle from Zach Eckersley - taking Tesi Liu into touch - kept it scoreless.

Wigan turned down a couple of decent chances of a drop goal only for the gamble to fail to pay off.

From the second - in the last minute - Lachlan Lam did well to intercept a Harry Smith kick, before being taken high by Adam Keighran, which earned the Australian centre a spell in the sin-bin.

And Keighran could only look on from the sidelines as Leigh made their first chance of a drop goal count in the most dramatic of circumstances.