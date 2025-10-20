Bevan French (left) and Junior Nsemba (right) applaud the Wigan Warriors fans following their Grand Final defeat to Hull KR

Junior Nsemba says Wigan Warriors vow to ‘come back defiant in true Wigan style’ in an honest reflection of their 2025 campaign, which ended in a heartbreaking Grand Final defeat.

The 21-year-old has quickly become one of the premier back-rowers in Super League during his short time in Wigan’s first-team, having already made 74 appearances for his hometown club since his senior debut in 2022.

Nsemba has had two full seasons as part of Matt Peet’s first-team, only missing a couple of games over the last two years. He endured the highest of the highs in 2024 as they clinched an unprecedented Grand Slam, but experienced the lows after this year’s Grand Final defeat to Hull KR, which ultimately resulted in a rare trophyless season for Wigan.

Nsemba took to his Instagram upon the season’s conclusion, posting his reflections of the Grand Final heartache, and the 2025 campaign on the whole.

"The disappointment is clear to see,” Nsemba posted via his Instagram. “My second season brought a lot of emotions and even more lessons.

“I’m a product of this club and this town, and it fills me with so much pride to pull on the shirt.

“I know what this club means to you all – I never take that for granted. That’s why this weekend was a tough one to take.

“It’s the first one that truly stung at this level, so I’m processing it, learning from it.

“In true Wigan style, we come back defiant. Off-season work starts now.

“Shoutout to my teammates, the coaches and staff – Radders (Kris Radlinski, chief executive), Brookesy (Professor Chris Brookes, chairman), and especially Matty (Peet, coach) – for showing me daily what professionalism looks like, but more importantly, what a good human being looks like. To my mum, dad, stepdad, little brother and sisters – you’re my why. Always.

“I’m extremely proud to call Wigan Warriors my club. I wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate our women’s team and Denis – what an unbelievable season!

“And to the boys stepping up for England, I’m rooting for you man. Cya next szn.”

Nsemba will now enjoy some downtime before pre-season training commences later this year.