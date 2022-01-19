Ollie Partington confident Wigan Warriors can be successful under Matt Peet

Ollie Partington

The prop came through the youth system at the club, where he learnt a lot from working closely with the man who is now in charge of the first team.

Wigan start the new Super League season on February 11 at Hull KR, with Partington, who is currently returning from injury, confident that Peet’s approach will have positive outcomes.

“He’s been good,” Partington said. “He’s direct, honest and gets what he wants out of sessions.

“We’ve had little chats, so it’s always good to know you’re still in the coach’s mind even when you’re injured.

“The impact he’s had on me is massive. He obviously got me through the academy and kept me going through that time.

“I then got in the first team and Waney (Shaun Wane) gave me my debut, but I’m sure Matty had a say in that too.

“He knows how to get the best out of me, and the other lads who have come through the academy, so that can only be a good thing.

“We know what he wants and what he expects, so he doesn’t really have to tell us because it’s what we’re already doing.

“I’m sure he will build that relationship with all of the lads as quickly as he can.”

Partington is hoping to build on previous seasons and continue to improve his performances.

“I just want to keep playing this season and lead from the front,” he said.

“They’ve brought in some new middles and forwards, so there is a good competition for places, and I want to put my hand up to play.

“The buzz in camp is good, everyone is looking forward to getting into the games.

“I should be back in time for the first game, so it’s quite lucky really.

“Training has been up to a really good standard from what I’ve seen, so I can’t wait to get in the mix as well.

“The contact side of things is a big part of my game, so I’ve been gutted just watching on, but the physio has kept all the injured lads going.”

Partington is delighted to be part of the club’s 150th anniversary season, and says the occasion is extra special for the home-grown players.

“The club is a massive part of history,” he added.

“My family and myself are always proud that I’m representing Wigan, especially in this year.

“It’s a big year for the town, and it means that bit more to the lads from here.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the stadium with the fans.

“It feels like while since we saw them. I’m hoping the team can prove a few people wrong this year.”