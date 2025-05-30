Live Rugby/Terry G on YouTube

10 years ago today, Dean Hatton of Wigan St Pats entered the Guinness World Records after scoring the fastest try in a rugby league match, and he has the official certificate to prove it!

On May 30, 2015, Hatton recorded the official fastest try of all-time whilst he was playing for famed community club Wigan St Patricks against Cumbrian side Egremont. The try he scored was 7.3 seconds, which still stands as the official record to date.

Playing against Egremont, Hatton chased a long, spiralling kick-off from Dan Birkett, which the visiting Cumbrian defence were unable to take.

Hatton anticipated the bounce perfectly and touched down by the side of the posts, with only 7.3 seconds gone.

The try was recorded on camera and, after the clip went viral, Hatton and his pals hoped to achieve official recognition and a place in the history books, which they did!

Speaking to the Wigan Observer at the time of the event, Hatton said: “I’ve had a load of messages since the game, my phone’s been red-hot! I knew it had to be one of the quickest tries, but you don’t know for sure. We then had a look at the records and realised it was up there.

“We’ve applied to try and get into the Guinness Book of Records. Our coach, Darren Fletcher, has downloaded the application form, and it’s being submitted. Thankfully, it was recorded, so the time is there for everyone to see.”

Touching down was the last thing in the then 27-year-old’s mind as he chased Birkett’s spiralling kick-off.

“I just wanted to get up there and make the first tackle, that’s all you’re focused on,” Hatton revealed. “Credit to Dan Birkett for the kick, it spiralled all over the place and made it impossible to catch.

“The lad trying to catch it got nowhere near it and I’ve gambled, hoping for a lucky bounce and it couldn’t have gone any more perfect for me. The rest of the lads are sick of hearing about it already!”

Amazingly, it’s not the first time Hatton has touched down within seconds of a kick-off.

“I scored one similar for St Pats Under-16s against Hindley,” he revealed. The kick-off hit the post that time and I managed to touch it down by the side of the posts. That was after one of their tries though, not from the start, so it didn’t count for the fastest try record.”