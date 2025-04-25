Orrell St Peter's crowned champions in Year 11 Girls’ Champion Schools Final
Wakefield’s DIY Kitchens Stadium played host to a rugby league-packed day on Wednesday, April 23, as the inspiresport Champion Schools Year 11 and College Finals took centre stage. Billed as a showcase of future stars, the event delivered skill and passion from start to finish.
The day concluded with a fiercely contested Year 11 Girls’ Final between St Peter’s of Orrell and Castleford Academy, which was a repeat of last year’s match.
St Peter’s opened the scoring within the first five minutes. The match was marked by intensity and grit, with both teams showing incredible determination in attack and defence.
St Peter’s were 6-4 to the good at half-time and managed to hold off their Yorkshire counterparts in the second half, eventually finishing 16-12 winners in a fitting end to a day of Year 11 and College rugby league finals.
Andrea Murray, national education manager at the RFL, shared: “On behalf of everyone at the RFL, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, as well as the finalists, and acknowledge the many schools who took part in the 2025 Champion Schools competitions.
"Each year, this event showcases the future of our sport; with incredible talent, dedication, and the sheer joy of participation. I’d also like to personally thank the teachers, parents, volunteers, and our RFL staff who help bring this competition to life.
“Our thanks also go to Wakefield Trinity for providing an excellent setting for our 2025 Finals Day at the DIY Kitchens Stadium; we look forward to returning in July with the other year groups!”
Results from 2025 Champion Schools Finals
Girls College Final: Calderdale College (Halifax Panthers) 20-24 Priestley College (Warrington Wolves)
Boys Y11 inspiresport Champion Schools Final: St Benedict’s Catholic High School (Cumbria) 13-12 Bridgewater High School (NW)
Girls Y11 inspiresport Champion Schools Final: Castleford Academy (Yorkshire) 12-16 St Peter’s Catholic High School (Orrell)
