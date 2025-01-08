Overseas and international stars report to pre-season training with Jake Wardle concerns addressed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors’ overseas and international stars have now reported back to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training to complete the squad in preparations for the 2025 campaign.

The likes of Bevan French, Jai Field, Patrick Mago and Adam Keighran recently returned from down under, while Harry Smith, Liam Marshall, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba and Ethan Havard also reported back after representing England in last year’s series against Samoa.

The pre-season schedule is just more than a week away with a trip to Boundary Park to face Sean Long’s Oldham, before taking on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium as part of Ash Handley’s testimonial.

Meanwhile, Jake Wardle continues with his own personal rehabilitation and training with the club’s physios following injuries to his wrist and knee, but the star is expected to be fit for the start of the Super League season.

“It’s good to have the whole group back,” said head coach Matt Peet. “Everyone has had plenty of time off, refreshed and looked after themselves physically away from here which is important, as it builds that trust.

“One of the upsides of being together as a group for a while now, we have an understanding both ways of what the demands of pre-season brings and when the lads deliver, they can have a bit of time off.

“I do think the modern rugby league player is a proud, trustworthy individual who takes pride in their fitness, not just at work but away from work as well.

“The lads always come back in very good shape.”

Captain Liam Farrell was also among the last group to report back for pre-season training, and the veteran back-rower has been impressed by the side’s academy graduates that began their preparations at the end of November ahead of their first full season in the senior squad.

Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott were all rewarded with full-time contracts after impressing in the youth ranks, including winning the academy Grand Final over rivals St Helens last September.

"You sort of take it for granted now and the norm that we’ll always get a group of lads coming through who are all talented enough to play in Super League,” said Farrell.

"We’re very lucky in that aspect that our youth system is very good, and I’ve been a part of that. It’s great, and we have to continue to do that as it’s the foundation of the club. Hopefully these young lads will be a big part of the squad this year.

“You never know when your opportunity is going to come but you’ve got to be ready.

"Jack Farrimond is a great example of that, he played a handful of games and he did a great job every time he played.

"I’m sure that’ll happen to one of these lads again this year.”