Wigan Warriors assistant coach Paul Deacon

The Wigan Post sat down for an exclusive chat with Paul Deacon, who has recently returned to his hometown club Wigan Warriors as an assistant coach.

The 46-year-old has returned to Wigan as an assistant to head coach Matt Peet after a decade in rugby union, having left Sale Sharks at the end of the Premiership Rugby season as part of a backroom reshuffle at the Premiership club.

The Wigan Post was invited down to the Warriors’ Robin Park Arena training base to catch up with Deacon following his return to the club…

DD: I normally say to new arrivals, ‘Welcome to Wigan’, but I don’t think I need to with you! Are you glad to be back?

PD: Yes, I am. It was quite a surprise, actually, how it has all worked out, but I’m buzzing to be back, I said that to the lads. It was my first week last week. I feel so privileged and humbled to be asked by Matt to come back until the end of the season. Just to contribute in any way I can here is fantastic, so it’s brilliant to be back, I feel like I’ve come home.

DD: How did it come around? It seemed to take everyone by surprise...

PD: Obviously, Matt and I go back quite a few years. I coached with him here in the Academy when I had just finished playing, and we’ve been friends ever since. We’ve been in touch all that time, obviously we talked, when he knew I was leaving Sale, he just said ‘do you fancy coming down and helping us?’ so I was quite surprised because they are quite fully loaded with coaching staff, and what they have achieved has been amazing, so the first thing I said was ‘I don’t want to tread on anyones toes, that’s the last thing I want to do’ but he was like ‘no, you won’t’.

I had a couple of months off over the summer, and then the time was right. Matt contacted me again and said, ‘We want you to come,’ so that is how it worked out, really.

DD: Did you want to come back to league, or did you want to stay in union, or were you not fussed? Or were you just quite happy having some time off?

PD: Obviously, I’d been at Sale for 10 years and I’ve been in professional sport since I was 16, so it had been a long time. When I heard the news from Sale that they didn’t want to keep me on, I said to my wife that I just wanted to enjoy my summer with the kids being off. I never really get summer holidays off with the kids, so I got a bit of that, and then it worked out here that they wanted me to come down, so it was perfect from my point of view.

Just touching back on whether it was union or league, I have missed league. I missed the people in rugby league. You know, the great times I had here at Wigan before I left, not that I didn’t enjoy rugby union by any means, but I was open to anything if I’m honest, and this came about, which was something I couldn’t say no to. I still live in the town, always have done.

DD: What is your role with the Warriors then? A bit of everything, is it?

PD: I’m advising, giving a few different perspectives if you like. Being out of the game for 10 years and being in another sport, Matt has given me a task of sort of controlling our first and last plays, so both sides of the ball on the transition side of it, which is a big area in the game of rugby union because there many transitions, probably more so than in this game, but I think everyone knows how important last plays are in this game – they can win and lose you games – so he gave me that little project when I first came in.

I’m enjoying attacking that, bringing some fresh ideas from what I’ve learned in union. Watching a few games before I actually started work as well, just little things we can tweak, it didn’t really come to the fore that much (against Hull KR) on Friday night, but hopefully we’ll make some improvements there as the rest of the season moves on.

DD: You were one of the best in your position, and Harry Smith is now one of England’s premier halfbacks already, but the scary thing is, is that the best could be still to come with him...

PD: Every player can definitely improve, but watching Harry from afar for a good few years, he is one of the best out-of-hand kickers in the game, I think. You sort of see it a little bit, but when you work with him, you see how much of a competitor he is; he hates to lose at anything. He is pretty laid back, but as soon as it’s on, it’s on. That’s a stereotypical halfback, I think!

DD: So, what are you looking to implement during your time here at Wigan, Deacs?

PD: I think it is going to be a team effort; it’s not about me. Obviously, I got the remit to look at the last plays, but it is always a continuous conversation between the staff and all of the players. We’ve got to include them because if they don’t buy into what they are trying to do, then it’s not going to work. That bit is not about me; it is definitely a team effort here, and I think my experience of that over the last week-and-a-half is there for everyone to see. It’s not about one person here; it’s about everyone working in the same direction."