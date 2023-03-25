His side were leading 16-8 heading into the last 15 minutes, before the home team produced a late comeback, with Toby King scoring the winning try.

Bevan French was also instrumental, as he went over for a brace in the 20-16 win for Wigan.

Rowley said: “It was a hard one to take, more so far the lads.

Paul Rowley

“We always turn up expecting to win and planning to win; we don’t creep in and hope something happens where we might get a chance and come close.

“We always back ourselves.

“For most of the game I thought we were very good.

“Everyone knows we can play good rugby, but I thought we showed a different side of us tonight that maybe other people didn’t know already- we are a tough and resilient rugby league team.

“I’ve got no complaints, I thought it was a really good game, and ultimately we ran out of troops, we were busted at the end.

“Our opposition had the luxury of putting a winger to fullback. He’s a star player and star players win contests like that.

“We most definitely did enough to win the game.

“Tim Lafai went off and we were changing troopers all over the place.

“We’ve got players out there who have done way too many minutes because they are coming back from injury.

