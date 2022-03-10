Matty Peet wants to see Wigan Warriors' best performance of the year against Catalans Dragons

His side takes on the French side at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday (K.O. 5:30pm).

Peet says they know they have to be at their best against last year’s Grand Finalists.

He said: “We are underdogs but it doesn't alter our approach, we will just concentrate on ourselves and look to improve. Throughout this year we just want to get better, embracing the different challenges and learn any lessons.

Matty Peet is expecting a good game against Catalans

“We are aware that if we are the slightest bit off, we are against a strong team who will take care of us comfortably. The players don’t need to be told that Catalans are a great team.

“It will be a high quality game and a high quality test, to see where we are up to. The Toulouse match probably does sharpen our focus, the players are very self-critical.

“They pushed us close and highlighted some areas for us. The process of where we can be better is always the same, but it probably hit home a bit quicker this week.

“Catalans will require a completely different level of performance, probably one beyond anything we have served up this year.

“We will attack this game with everything we have got, everything we can muster, and after it we will see the best way to move forward.”

Catalans showed their strength in depth last week, as they beat Warrington 24-18 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while missing some key players.

“It’s what we want to aspire to be, we want to build a club and not just a team,” added Peet.

“I think that’s credit to Catalans, for what they have built. They have developed from a club that just recruited and had inconsistencies.

“In the last three years Steve (McNamara) has blended the homegrown French talent with overseas lads, giving them the steel that they’ve now got.”

Peet hopes the team will benefit from staying over in France between the Toulouse and Catalans games heading into Saturday’s game, but admits it’s not always that straightforward.

“I’ve seen it both ways where we’ve had a few days and a nice hotel, but got turned over. I’ve seen trips where we’ve been late, had a dreadful flight, in and out in a day, but we’ve produced a great performance.

“From a sports science and a performance point of view you’d want this preparation but it doesn’t always guarantee everything.”

“Ultimately it's all about those 80 minutes. The players are well aware that everything else disappears when that whistle blows and it’s about us attacking the game and enjoying the moment.

“The lads haven’t had too much down time where they’ve been out and about, it’s been quite intense in terms of practice making sure they recover and refresh out of the game, but had a couple of hours.”