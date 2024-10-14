Peta Hiku referred to tribunal following Grand Final as Wigan Warriors star receives ban
Hull KR centre Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban after being referred to the tribunal with a Grade E charge for ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured’ – regarding the incident that saw Junior Nsemba require treatment, later passing a head injury assessment to return to the action.
A ban could rule him out of international duties with New Zealand, having been included in their squad for the Pacific Championships.
Meanwhile, Wigan prop forward Luke Thompson has been hit with a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact which could rule him out of England’s opening game against Samoa in autumn’s home series.
Shaun Wane’s side face the 2021 World Cup finalists later this month, with games in Wigan and Leeds.
