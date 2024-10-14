Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban after being referred to the tribunal with a Grade E charge for ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured’ – regarding the incident that saw Junior Nsemba require treatment, later passing a head injury assessment to return to the action.

A ban could rule him out of international duties with New Zealand, having been included in their squad for the Pacific Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Thompson has received a one-match ban following the Super League Grand Final

Meanwhile, Wigan prop forward Luke Thompson has been hit with a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact which could rule him out of England’s opening game against Samoa in autumn’s home series.

Shaun Wane’s side face the 2021 World Cup finalists later this month, with games in Wigan and Leeds.