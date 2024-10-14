Peta Hiku referred to tribunal following Grand Final as Wigan Warriors star receives ban

By Josh McAllister
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban after being referred to the tribunal with a Grade E charge for ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured’ – regarding the incident that saw Junior Nsemba require treatment, later passing a head injury assessment to return to the action.

A ban could rule him out of international duties with New Zealand, having been included in their squad for the Pacific Championships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Penrith Panthers and NRL superstar Nathan Cleary throws support behind World Clu...
Luke Thompson has received a one-match ban following the Super League Grand FinalLuke Thompson has received a one-match ban following the Super League Grand Final
Luke Thompson has received a one-match ban following the Super League Grand Final

Meanwhile, Wigan prop forward Luke Thompson has been hit with a one-match ban for Grade B dangerous contact which could rule him out of England’s opening game against Samoa in autumn’s home series.

Shaun Wane’s side face the 2021 World Cup finalists later this month, with games in Wigan and Leeds.

Related topics:Old TraffordWiganHull KR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice