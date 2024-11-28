Phenomenal list of all 39 Wigan Warriors players to be named in a Super League Dream Team with club legends

By Josh McAllister
Published 28th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Since Super League launched in 1996, Wigan Warriors have had an incredible 39 players named in a Dream Team.

Six Wigan players were named in the first-ever Super League Dream Team with so many more along the way, including four in last year’s star-studded outfit.

1. Every Wigan Warriors player to be named in a Super League Dream Team since 1996...

2. Gary Connolly - 1996, 1998, 1999

3. Jason Robinson - 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

4. Andy Farrell - 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004

