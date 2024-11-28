Six Wigan players were named in the first-ever Super League Dream Team with so many more along the way, including four in last year’s star-studded outfit.
1. Every Wigan Warriors player to be named in a Super League Dream Team since 1996...
. Photo: SWPix/Getty
2. Gary Connolly - 1996, 1998, 1999
Club legend Gary Connolly was included in the first ever Super League Dream Team in 1996, named at full-back, and also at centre in the 1998 and 1999 seasons Photo: Ben Duffy
3. Jason Robinson - 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000
The dual-code legend was named in the Super League Dream Team on five consecutive seasons from 1996 to 2000 Photo: David Rogers
4. Andy Farrell - 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004
The legendary former Wigan captain is joint-second on the all-time Dream Team appearances with seven call-ups alongside Keiron Cunningham, with Jamie Peacock at the top with a mighty 11 inclusions Photo: Gary M. Prior
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.