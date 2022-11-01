Princess of Wales to attend DW Stadium for England's Rugby League World Cup double-header
The Rugby League World Cup double-header at the DW Stadium is set to have a special guest.
By Amos Wynn
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Rugby League Live reports, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend both of the matches being held in Wigan on Saturday afternoon.
Proceedings get underway at 12pm, when England Women take on Canada in their second group game of the tournament.
That is followed by the men’s quarter-final tie between Shaun Wane’s side and Papua New Guinea.
The Princess was named the new patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year.