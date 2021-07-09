Punishing Kai Pearce-Paul for tackle was outrageous, says Adrian Lam

Kai Pearce-Paul playing Salford earlier this season

The Wigan coach hit out at the decision after the 24-6 defeat, saying the forward did nothing wrong when he tackled kicker Lachlan Coote. Referee James Child could be heard telling the captains he didn't make a wrapping motion with his arms.

The match review panel didn't charge or ban the 20-year-old, who admits he still doesn't know what he did wrong.

But he was issued with a caution for dangerous contact and Lam reiterated his stance on the issue, though he decided not to take up the issue with the RFL's referees department as there would be "no point".

"I don't see any reason why he should have been sinbinned and us to be down one player against one of the best teams in the competition," he said.

"I don't think kickers should be wrapped up in cotton wool because they're kicking the ball. They brought in rules not to attack the legs, and to protect head contact, but when we're doing legal actions... we still have to tackle him in case he dummies and runs the ball.