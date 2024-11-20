Ranking every Wigan Warriors home shirt from the last 10 years from worst to best

We’ve ranked every home shirt from the last 10 years in Super League.
Would you agree? Let us know in the comments below!
1. We've ranked Wigan's home shirts from the last 10 years
. Photo: SWPix
2. 11 - 2020
Not our favourite, with the highest place on the list for the 2020 home shirt Photo: Wigan Warriors
3. 10 - 2019
The huge logo in the middle not the best on this Errea kit Photo: Wigan Warriors
4. 9 - 2015
The Cherry and Whites reached the Grand Final this year, with Matt Bowen modelling the season's home shirt Photo: Wigan Warriors
