Released Wigan Warriors playmaker among 7 biggest Super League names still off-contract for 2025

By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
With pre-season underway for all Super League clubs ahead of the 2025 campaign, there still remains some big names without contracts for next year.

Here are seven players still on the open market heading into the 2025 Super League campaign, including released players from Wigan, Leeds and Leigh...

The former Leeds Rhinos full-back was released by Hull FC after just one season at the MKM Stadium, where he made 14 appearances across the 2024 campaign

The former Leeds Rhinos full-back was released by Hull FC after just one season at the MKM Stadium, where he made 14 appearances across the 2024 campaign Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 32-year-old Australian had been contracted with Castleford Tigers until the end of 2025 but was released in October, and remains on the market for a new club with more than 200 games worth of Super League experience to his name

The 32-year-old Australian had been contracted with Castleford Tigers until the end of 2025 but was released in October, and remains on the market for a new club with more than 200 games worth of Super League experience to his name Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

The winger battled with injuries across a three-year spell with Leeds Rhinos, and the former New Zealand Warriors man remains on the market for 2025

The winger battled with injuries across a three-year spell with Leeds Rhinos, and the former New Zealand Warriors man remains on the market for 2025 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

