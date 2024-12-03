Released Wigan Warriors playmaker among 7 biggest Super League names still off-contract for 2025

Here are seven players still on the open market heading into the 2025 Super League campaign, including released players from Wigan, Leeds and Leigh...
1. Here are seven big name Super League stars still without a contract for 2025
2. Jack Walker
The former Leeds Rhinos full-back was released by Hull FC after just one season at the MKM Stadium, where he made 14 appearances across the 2024 campaign Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Jacob Miller
The 32-year-old Australian had been contracted with Castleford Tigers until the end of 2025 but was released in October, and remains on the market for a new club with more than 200 games worth of Super League experience to his name Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. David Fusitu'a
The winger battled with injuries across a three-year spell with Leeds Rhinos, and the former New Zealand Warriors man remains on the market for 2025 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com