REPORT: Wigan Warriors 28 Leigh Leopards - Warriors back on top of the table after derby delight

Liam Farrell congratulates Junior Nsemba after the opening try of the game

Wigan returned to the top of the Super League table with a comfortable win over local rivals Leigh Leopards in their game in hand.

The fixture - rearranged from round two, to accommodate the World Club Challenge - was Wigan's second of three in the space of nine days.

But Matty Peet's men showed no sign of fatigue as they raced into a 22-0 lead at the break.

With former Wigan man Jack Hughes in the sin-bin, the Warriors took full advantage as Junior Nsemba barged his way over, before Jake Wardle exchanged passes with Liam Marshall before crossing in the left-hand corner.

Adam Keighran missed the second conversion, but made amends by notching Wigan's third try after a great step, and Paddy Mago's touchdown just before the break - and Keighran's third goal - meant Leigh had a mountain to climb.

Credit the Leopards - backed by a very vocal following behind the posts - for showing a great response, with Lachlan Lam diving over five minutes after the restart, and Darnell McIntosh goaling.

However, Wigan nipped any hope of a fightback in the bud as Harvie Hill showed nifty footwork for a prop to dive on a loose ball, and Keighran's fifth goal made it 28-6.

Leigh were denied a second try late on by the video referee, with McIntosh ruled to have lost control of the ball as he acrobatically finished in the right corner.