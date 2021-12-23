RFL delay scrum decision due to Omicron fears and the number of unvaccinated players

The decision on the return of scrums has been delayed

Rugby league’s governing body supports the recommendation by its Laws Committee to reintroduce the set-piece if 85 per cent of players have been double vaccinated by December 31.

Currently that target has not been met, with only 80.66 per cent in the Betfred Super League and 81.71 per cent in the Betfred Championship.

Karen Moorhouse, the RFL’s Chief Regulatory Officer, said: “We have not mandated vaccination, but we have worked with clubs to encourage their players to do their part, both for the sport and in the national battle against Covid-19.

“Considerable progress has been made over the last couple of months, with some clubs setting an outstanding lead in terms of vaccination rates, and now boosters.

“We recognise this delay is far from ideal for coaches and players as they prepare for the 2022 season with ongoing uncertainty, but in a rapidly changing landscape this is the appropriate and responsible course of action as things stand.”

The decision on the return of scrums will now be made at the end of January.

Clubs have been urged by the RFL to encourage their squads to take up the option of having the booster jab.

Any unvaccinated players taking part in scrums would be required to self-isolate for 10 days as close contacts of anyone who tested positive.