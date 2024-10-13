Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 32 members of the media cast their votes at Old Trafford for the inaugural Rob Burrow Award.

Saturday’s triumph in Manchester marked Wigan’s sixth consecutive piece of silverware under head coach Matt Peet, with Bevan French scoring the only try in a hard-fought contest against Wille Peters’ Hull KR.

The 28-year-old Australian was crowned the inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner following Wigan’s 9-2 victory - which was presented by Rob’s father, Geoff.

Bevan French is presented the Rob Burrow Award by Rob’s dad, Geoff

The 2023 Man of Steel received a total 26 votes, and became the first player to be crowned player of the match at both Wembley and Old Trafford in a season - winning the Lance Todd Trophy following the 18-8 Challenge Cup Final triumph over Warrington Wolves in June.

He also picked up the personal accolade in the 16-12 World Club Challenge success over NRL kings Penrith Panthers at the Brick Community Stadium in February.

French made 15 runs for a total of 172 metres across the physical encounter – the second-most behind Liam Marshall (184) for Wigan according to Opta – with two linebreaks, including his four-pointer.

With an outstanding 15 tackle breaks, the most of any player, he also produced a try-saving tackle on Mikey Lewis in the opening half to deny his counterpart.

Playing a total 76 minutes, including a first 66 stint before returning just minutes later, impressive prop forward Luke Thompson received three votes.

One vote short of the Harry Sunderland Trophy last season following the 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons, commanding half-back Harry Smith also received three votes this year.