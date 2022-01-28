Rugby league players will continue to make anti-discrimination gestures prior to every game throughout the 2022 season

The RFL has confirmed the 13 second gesture prior to every game will remain in place, with teams now assuming their kick off positions to do this rather than lining up facing the main stand.

Players will be able to decide which anti-discrimination gesture they make during this window.

Rimla Akhtar, Chair of Rugby League’s game-wide Inclusion Board, said: “We continue to be resolutely committed to tackling discrimination in sport and in society.

“By becoming even more inclusive, Rugby League will be a stronger sport, one that is truly representative of all its communities.

“The 13 seconds are a platform for Rugby League to highlight its opposition to discrimination, and a reminder of the collective commitment that underpins our TACKLE IT plan.

“The RFL will continue to hold conversations with players and match officials throughout the season and has reaffirmed its wholehearted support to those who choose to make a gesture, including taking the knee.

“It’s important that gestures are player-led and we encourage fans to continue to show their support, as they did last season, by applauding players during the 13 seconds.”

The TACKLE IT action plan will be implanted and visible throughout the sport, and will set out specific measures the sport is taking to deliver change.