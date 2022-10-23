Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman started for Shaun Wane’s side, who strengthened their position at the top of Pool A.

France did enjoy some strong moments during the game, but ultimately England’s second win of the tournament rarely looked in doubt.

The first try of the evening came in the 7th minute, with plenty of space opening up for Ryan Hall on the left side.

John Bateman celebrates with Luke Thompson

A second for the winger quickly followed, as he dove over in the corner after some great build-up play from Wane’s side.

England’s third try came after a great break from Victor Radley, who assisted Luke Thompson with an easy finish under the sticks.

France were able to pull one back just before the half hour mark, with Arthur Mourgue getting on the end of a grubber kick into the in-goal area, before successfully converting his own try to make it 18-6.

Minutes later, the gap was closed even further through Elol Pelissier, who found a way over to add his name to the scoresheet.

England re-extended their lead in the early stages of the second half, with Elliott Whitehead going over for his third try of the tournament.

Bateman was on hand with the assist, providing a great offload to the Canberra Raiders second-rower.

Another try soon followed, with Radley getting on the end of a short kick through from Andy Ackers.

Ahead of the hour mark, Dom Young added England’s sixth of the evening in the right corner after Jack Welsby broke into space to provide the assist.

Ten minutes later, the winger bagged his second of the night.

After making a great interception well inside his own half, he ran the length of the pitch to cross the line to make it 42-12.

The final try of the game came through Arthur Romano, who went over for a consolation with three minutes remaining.

England take on Greece in their last match of the group stages at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane next Saturday.

