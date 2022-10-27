Shaun Wane’s side will be looking to finish the group stages with a strong victory at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

After missing out on the first two games of the tournament, Kai Pearce-Paul will be in action for Wane’s side, and could play in a number of positions during the game.

He is alongside John Bateman and Mike Cooper in the 19-man squad.

Mike Cooper is back in the England squad

Here is the full squad:

George Williams (captain)

Tommy MakinsonRyan HallJack WelsbyTom BurgessLuke ThompsonJohn BatemanVictor RadleyDom YoungMorgan KnowlesMatty LeesMike CooperChris HillAndy AckersMike McMeekenMarc SneydJoe BatchelorMikolaj OledzkiKai Pearce-Paul