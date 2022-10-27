Rugby League World Cup: England name three Wigan Warriors players in their 19-man squad to face Greece
All three of the Wigan Warriors players in the England squad could feature in this weekend’s game against Greece.
Shaun Wane’s side will be looking to finish the group stages with a strong victory at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.
After missing out on the first two games of the tournament, Kai Pearce-Paul will be in action for Wane’s side, and could play in a number of positions during the game.
He is alongside John Bateman and Mike Cooper in the 19-man squad.
Here is the full squad:
George Williams (captain)
Tommy MakinsonRyan HallJack WelsbyTom BurgessLuke ThompsonJohn BatemanVictor RadleyDom YoungMorgan KnowlesMatty LeesMike CooperChris HillAndy AckersMike McMeekenMarc SneydJoe BatchelorMikolaj OledzkiKai Pearce-Paul
Elsewhere in the tournament, Toby King will be in action for Ireland against New Zealand on Friday night at Headingley (7.30pm), while Abbas Miski will represent Lebanon as they take on Jamaica at Leigh Sports Village (K.O. 12pm).