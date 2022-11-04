The Wigan Athletic supporter is used to being an away player at the ground with St Helens, but will represent England in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea on Saturday (K.O. 2.30pm).

He said: “It’ll make a change having the home fans behind me, I’ve been under the pump there a couple of times playing against Batty (John Bateman) and his lads.

“I’ve played against a few PNG blokes before so I know what to expect, but it’s something really exciting and games don’t get too much bigger.

Jack Welsby

“It’s a stepping stone and we want to go on and win it.

“I don’t care where I play, it’s all about pulling on the shirt. It’s a privilege to do that for England.