Rugby League World Cup: England's Jack Welsby looking forward to being a home player for once at the DW Stadium
Jack Welsby says it’ll be good to have the home fans behind him at the DW Stadium this weekend.
The Wigan Athletic supporter is used to being an away player at the ground with St Helens, but will represent England in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea on Saturday (K.O. 2.30pm).
He said: “It’ll make a change having the home fans behind me, I’ve been under the pump there a couple of times playing against Batty (John Bateman) and his lads.
“I’ve played against a few PNG blokes before so I know what to expect, but it’s something really exciting and games don’t get too much bigger.
“It’s a stepping stone and we want to go on and win it.
“I don’t care where I play, it’s all about pulling on the shirt. It’s a privilege to do that for England.
“I love playing with George (Williams), he’s very instinctive and similar to myself.”