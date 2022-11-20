News you can trust since 1853
All three winning teams from the different competitions gathered on the pitch at full time of the men's final (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of the best photos from all three finals

The Rugby League World Cup has come to a close after over a month of excitement and emotion.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

England overcame France in the wheelchair final at Manchester Central on Friday night, while Australia men and women were both victorious at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Here are some of the best photos from the last few days:

1. CHAMPIONS

England lifted the Wheelchair World Cup following a 28-24 victory over France at Manchester Central.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2. The winning moment

Winning try-scorer Tom Halliwell said: “Probably the best feeling the world to lift it with these players. It’s so good to know all the hard work has paid off."

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

3. Celebrations for Dec

Wigan Warriors' Declan Roberts was part of England's World Cup winning squad.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

4. The winning coach

Tom Coyd led England to their World Cup win.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

FranceEnglandOld TraffordAustralia