All three winning teams from the different competitions gathered on the pitch at full time of the men's final (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Here are some of the best photos from all three finals
The Rugby League World Cup has come to a close after over a month of excitement and emotion.
By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago
1. CHAMPIONS
England lifted the Wheelchair World Cup following a 28-24 victory over France at Manchester Central.
Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com
2. The winning moment
Winning try-scorer Tom Halliwell said: “Probably the best feeling the world to lift it with these players. It’s so good to know all the hard work has paid off."
Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com
3. Celebrations for Dec
Wigan Warriors' Declan Roberts was part of England's World Cup winning squad.
Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com
4. The winning coach
Tom Coyd led England to their World Cup win.
Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com