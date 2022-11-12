News you can trust since 1853
England take on Samoa at the Emirates in the semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Players and fans begin to arrive at the Emirates ahead of the semi-final

Fans and players have started to arrive at the Emirates Stadium ahead of this afternoon’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final between England and Samoa.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

The winner of the two sides will face Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday, where the main prize will be up for grabs.

Shaun Wane has made only one change to the team that beat Papua New Guinea last week.

The full side is: Sam Tomkins, Dom Young, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Tommy Makinson, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley.

Meanwhile the interchanges are: Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Mike Cooper and Mike McMeeken.

Here are the pre-match scenes:

1. The fans are here

England fans have started to arrive at the stadium (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Steele

2. Waney

Shaun Wane looks out onto the pitch ahead of today's game (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for RLWC).

Photo: Henry Browne

3. Mascots unite

RugBee and Gunnersaurus meet the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Steele

4. Samoa arrive

The Samoa players inspect the surroundings (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for RLWC).

Photo: Henry Browne

