Rugby League World Cup- GALLERY: Players and fans begin to arrive at the Emirates ahead of the semi-final
Fans and players have started to arrive at the Emirates Stadium ahead of this afternoon’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final between England and Samoa.
The winner of the two sides will face Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday, where the main prize will be up for grabs.
Shaun Wane has made only one change to the team that beat Papua New Guinea last week.
The full side is: Sam Tomkins, Dom Young, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Tommy Makinson, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley.
Meanwhile the interchanges are: Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Mike Cooper and Mike McMeeken.
Here are the pre-match scenes: