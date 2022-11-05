Both the men’s and the women’s teams produced victories in their respective games.
Shaun Wane’s side booked their place in the semi-finals with a 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea, while Craig Richards’ team beat Canada 54-4 in their second group game.
Here are some of the best pictures:
1. Wilson on the scoresheet
Wigan Warriors' Georgia Wilson was among the scorers for England Women in their game against Canada (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Steele
2. Celebrations
Craig Richards' side produced a 54-4 win over Canada in the opening game (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. WIGAN, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Vicky Molyneux of England poses after being named Player of the Match following the Women's Rugby League World Cup Group A match between England Women and Canada Women at DW Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)
Wigan's Vicky Molyneux was named player of the match (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. The arrival
Kai Pearce-Paul was 18th man for England (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for RLWC)
Photo: Lewis Storey