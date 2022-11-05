News you can trust since 1853
It was a great day for both England sides at the DW Stadium

Rugby League World Cup: Here are the best pictures from England's double-header at the DW Stadium

It proved to be a day to remember at the DW Stadium with a special guest in the stands and some exceptional performances for England on the field.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

Both the men’s and the women’s teams produced victories in their respective games.

Shaun Wane’s side booked their place in the semi-finals with a 46-6 win over Papua New Guinea, while Craig Richards’ team beat Canada 54-4 in their second group game.

Here are some of the best pictures:

1. Wilson on the scoresheet

Wigan Warriors' Georgia Wilson was among the scorers for England Women in their game against Canada (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Steele

2. Celebrations

Craig Richards' side produced a 54-4 win over Canada in the opening game (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. WIGAN, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Vicky Molyneux of England poses after being named Player of the Match following the Women's Rugby League World Cup Group A match between England Women and Canada Women at DW Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

Wigan's Vicky Molyneux was named player of the match (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. The arrival

Kai Pearce-Paul was 18th man for England (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for RLWC)

Photo: Lewis Storey

