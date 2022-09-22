Schools and clubs can enter ‘RLWC Finals Squad’ by posting a short video, photograph or message on social media to explain why they want to be part of the events being held in Manchester on November 18 and 19.

By tagging the World Cup’s official page, they will be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes and opportunities.

The tournament’s chief executive Jon Dutton said: “Young people have already played an enormous part in this fantastic tournament, whether that be helping us create our wonderful mascot RugBee, using our online education resources, or being part of our trailblazing Social Impact programme.

The Rugby League World Cup gets underway in October

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A key objective of RLWC2021 has been to inspire the next generation of rugby league players, fans and volunteers and we now want to give some lucky winners the chance to be part of our finals weekend in Manchester which will see the men’s, women’s and wheelchair winners crowned.

“I am really looking forward to seeing boundless creativity as the entries come in over the next couple of weeks.”

There are four opportunities to be involved at each of the three finals at Manchester Central or Old Trafford:

-Walk out with finalist A (Primary schools or RL club up to Under 11)

-Walk out with finalist B (Primary schools or RL Club up to under 11)

-Wave Nations Shard for Team A (Secondary school or RL club aged 12-16)

-Wave Nations Shard for Team B (Secondary school or RL club aged 12-16)

The competition closes on October 7 and the winning participants will each receive a ticket to the tournament final they are part of.

A further two tickets for adult chaperones and a contribution from RLWC2021 towards the costs of coach travel to the match will also be provided.

The winners will be drawn and announced on October 13, which is two days before the tournament gets underway at St James’ Park for the game between England and Samoa.