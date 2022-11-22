Liam Moore, Ashley Klein and Kasey Badger recently attended Wigan Referees Society to talk to the local group, which includes a number of young people.

The latter of the three became the first female to referee a men’s World Cup during the recent tournament, and hopes it can help to inspire more people to have the confidence to follow the same path.

She said: “I understand when things like this happen there’s a wider impact to the game and that’s something I’m more than happy to help with if I can.

Ashley Klein and Kasey Badger were presented with shirts by Wigan Referees Society

“It’s good to see that an appointment like mine can get other people involved and make them see it’s something they can do.

“The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Social media can sometimes be a bad place for anyone, let alone referees, but it was positive and really showed the impact.

“We talk a lot about rugby league being a family and there are moments which show that, and what I got to do highlighted that there are people outside of the refereeing world that care.

“For me coming through there was no one I could seek advice from, or that I could look to, to get any information from.

A crowd of referees turned up for the meeting

“It might take a couple of hours out of my life, but it could get a girl into the game or keep her in it.

“It could be one year, it could be five years, it could be 10 years, so I’m more than happy to have a chat with some of them and help out where I can.

“It’s a simple thing just coming here and sharing experiences. I want to help to make the pathway conducive to females so then they can feel more supported by the game.

“If I can contribute to that then it’s great.

Liam Moore was also at the event

“My family were happy for me when I became a referee, because I had already done so many different sports.

“It wasn’t an issue, but it might’ve been because as a girl there wasn’t a pathway there for me to continue playing to an elite level, so it wasn’t like I was picking the wrong thing.”

Klein, who was in charge of the recent men’s World Cup final between Australia and Samoa at Old Trafford, also believes it is important to give time back to have an impact on the young referees coming through the ranks.

He said: “It is very rare to feel so popular, but we do appreciate it because we all started in a very similar position to the people here.

“I had the same experience where ex-referees came out to speak to me. I started when I was 14 and looked up to different people.

“I do think coming from Australia it’s very much about being active, so as long as you’re doing something where you’re having fun my parents were very supportive.

“It’s good to give back and hopefully someone here will be replacing us in 10 or 15 years time.

“I hope the people in this room go on to achieve something similar, and even if they don’t, being part of the local Wigan community game is important too because everyone has a place within rugby league.”

Moore added: “In terms of recruitment, we are doing a lot of work in terms of how we develop these officials.

“Having the likes of Kasey and Ash coming from Australia and passing on their experience to some of these younger guys is exceptional.

“It’s exactly what we need in rugby league.

“I’m one of these. I sat here and belonged to this society.

“I started when I was 15, so I’m by no means different to anyone else, and if I can do it, then can anyone else in this room.

“My mum and dad were always very supportive, running me to the games in the early days.

“When you have occasions like now, it’s nice looking back and seeing how they helped me along the way.”

Wigan Referee Society have been working closely with local clubs to forge good relationships in order to reach their targets and combat a shortage in officials.

In the last six months, numbers have risen from the low 40s to high 80s, and marks the start of a longer term strategy for the younger members.

Moore says he can’t emphasise enough just how important it is to support younger officials and how referees work closely to support each other.

“Everyone has been in the same position, so we can all empathise with what it feels like,” he stated.

“Nobody goes out to make mistakes and nobody deserves to get abused.

“When it does happen, I know a lot of people in the group go and check how the person is.

“We are a small niche group of people referees, so we look out for each other.”

At the event Moore, Klein and Badger attended, the two Australian officials were presented with Wigan Referee Society shirts, while the pair also presented items of their own to members of the group as a reward for their work and achievements.