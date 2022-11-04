Rugby League World Cup: Sam Tomkins previews England's quarter-final with Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium
Sam Tomkins hopes he will be able to create another special memory at the DW Stadium in England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
By Amos Wynn
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 2:04pm
Shaun Wane’s side take on Papua New Guinea for a place at the Emirates next week, with the winner facing either Tonga or Samoa.
Former Wigan Warriors fullback Tomkins is well acquainted with the ground for the quarter-final, and admits the occasion will mean a lot to those close to him.
Watch the interview here.