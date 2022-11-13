Shaun Wane’s side suffered a 27-26 golden point loss at the Emirates Stadium, after scoring late on in regular time to level the scores.

Tomkins states the squad will discuss the result and reflect on where they could’ve done better.

Sam Tomkins and England were knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup following their semi-final defeat to Samoa (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

He said: “Not a lot has been said yet, we’ll dissect it when we’ve got time. There was a lot of effort, so we’ll get into the reasons why at another time.

“We’ll be talking about the errors and the mistakes we made to put ourselves under pressure. We played a very good Samoa side, and with a team like that you can’t give them opportunities.

“We did that, both with the ball and without it.

“They’ve got good players and will get you in the end.

