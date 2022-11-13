Rugby League World Cup: Sam Tomkins says England's disappointment won't go quickly following their semi-final defeat to Samoa
Sam Tomkins says it will take a while to get over England’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa.
Shaun Wane’s side suffered a 27-26 golden point loss at the Emirates Stadium, after scoring late on in regular time to level the scores.
Tomkins states the squad will discuss the result and reflect on where they could’ve done better.
He said: “Not a lot has been said yet, we’ll dissect it when we’ve got time. There was a lot of effort, so we’ll get into the reasons why at another time.
“We’ll be talking about the errors and the mistakes we made to put ourselves under pressure. We played a very good Samoa side, and with a team like that you can’t give them opportunities.
“We did that, both with the ball and without it.
“They’ve got good players and will get you in the end.
“There’s a lot of disappointed men in that room, and that won’t go quickly.”