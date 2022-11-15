Rugby League World Cup teams of the tournament revealed with current and former Wigan Warriors players featuring

The 34-year-old is included alongside three of her England teammates.

Meanwhile, former Wigan scrum-half George Williams features in the men’s team of the tournament.

Tom Burgess and Victor Radley are the other representatives from Shaun Wane’s side.

George Williams has been included in the World Cup team of the tournament

Here is the men’s team: Joseph Manu (New Zealand), Brian To’o (Samoa), Tim Lafai (Samoa), Stephen Crichton (Samoa), Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), Jarome Luai (Samoa), George Williams (England), Tom Burgess (England), Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea), Junior Paulo (Samoa), Cameron Murray (Australia), Liam Martin (Australia), Victor Radley (England), Harry Grant (Australia), Sunia Turuva (Fiji), Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga), James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)

Here is the women’s team: Apii Nicholls (New Zealand), Tara Jane Stanley (England), Mele Hufanga (New Zealand), Isabelle Kelly (Australia), Evania Pelite (Australia), Tarryrn Aiken (Australia), Raecene McGregor (New Zealand), Elsie Albert (Papua New Guinea), Lauren Brown (Australia), Vicky Whitfield (England), Vicky Molyneux (England), Amber Hall (New Zealand), Megan Pakulis (Canada), Franciny Amaral (Brazil), Courtney Winfield-Hill (England), Emma Tonegato (Australia), Annetta Nu’uausala (New Zealand).

Here is the wheelchair team: Lionel Alazard (France), Seb Bechara (England), Jeremy Bourson (France), Jack Brown (England), Nicolas Clausells (France), Joe Coyd (England), Theo Gonzalez (Spain), McKenzie Johnson (USA), Bayley McKenna (Australia), Stuart Williams (Wales).

The final of the wheelchair competition between England and France takes place at Manchester Central on Friday evening (K.O. 7.30pm).

