Robert Kenyon

In the win over Papua New Guinea we just blew them away.

It was a typically motivated, ruthless and determined Shaun Wane side.

England face Samoa in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup this weekend

We got beat by them four years ago, if I remember rightly, but we made them look part time on Saturday, in front of the Princess of Wales.

PNG is different from playing Australia or Samoa.

I hope a slightly different side will be picked against Samoa, who are a better team.

Ideally for me we need Marc Sneyd in the side, so we have someone with his long kicking game and goal kicking skills, which may be the difference between winning and losing.

Kallum Watkins was among the scorers in England's victory over Papua New Guinea

Although I think Williams and Welsby are better players than Sneyd, Williams needs a foil and someone to run the show.

In fact I'd go one further and drop Sam Tomkins, play Welsby at fullback, with Williams and Sneyd in the halves.

Samoa will be tougher this time around, they've got a bit of momentum and have got to know each other.

They have the skill in the backs and the power in the forwards to win the game.

Tommy Makinson enjoyed an afternoon to remember against PNG

Recently, I've enjoyed watching the wheelchair and womens games, having all three at the same time has been a master stroke.

Darren Wrudd

If we get to see this England side put together an 80 minute performance then they’ll put 300 points on someone.

That first 30 minutes of the game basically closed the door for a spirited Papua New Guinea side, who came with every intention to spoil the party.

The clinical attack we showed in that first half hour would have been hard to top no matter who we were up against and for the first time I honestly believe we have a real chance here of upsetting the odds.

We need that same spirit to last for the full 80 minutes if we are to trouble the green and gold and send them home with their tails docked, but we could.

First we have to get past the Samoans.

This weekend sees a couple of real hum-dingers and after the display put on by Samoa to dispatch a very accomplished Tongan outfit, it certainly won’t have anything in common with our first encounter a few weeks ago.

News that their Captain Junior Paulo had received a one match ban was helpful and for the reckless contact I thought quite fair, but beware the wounded animal.

It seems that their complaint and subsequent appeal was enough to overturn it and they look desperate to do anything they can to compete.

These proud warriors will fight to the end and can quite easily be the shock finalist if we don’t approach this game with a good mental attitude.

As a premier sportsman, you really want to be tested, our forwards will relish the challenge and I think will be good enough to see it off.

Last weekend was one of the best promotional events that our sport has seen for a long time.

To start with, the prelude to the Tonga v Samoa match was a joy to behold.

To see the Samoan Siva Tau war dance meet the Tongan Sipi Tau war cry, head on and face to face.

This is the first time I have known them to be performed at the same time and the display looked almost choreographed but I am assured that it was not planned like that.

The pride in those men and respect for one another’s heritage as they finished and opposition players hugged before battle commenced is one of the lasting memories I shall take from this World Cup.

Another however was the visit of the beautiful Princess of Wales.

Her visit to Wigan to watch the game was fantastic and a great testament to the support she is giving to our game as Patron to Rugby League.

She met the PDRL sides pre match and spent time with several England players from the Women’s team before meeting the players and mascots about to do battle.

Seeming to enjoy the game I hope it is the start of a closer relationship that the sport should enjoy with our beloved Royal Family.

