This will mark the first match Her Royal Highness has attended since becoming Patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year.

Ahead of the men’s game, The Princess will speak with representatives from groups who have played an integral part in the delivery of the RLWC2021 Social Impact Programme.

Since launching in 2018, the initiative has aimed to provide a tangible positive impact to local communities, primarily focussing on the tournament’s host towns and cities,

The Princess of Wales is attending England's World Cup quarter-final at the DW Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Over the past four years, more than £25million of investment has been delivered to tackle inequalities, increase opportunities for people from all backgrounds to access rugby league and promote positive mental health.

The Princess will then proceed to the pitch where she will meet the England and Papua New Guinea teams.

Her Royal Highness will also join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day.

Unifying the whole stadium, the moment aims to combat the damaging impact that silence can have upon men’s mental health with one man losing their life to suicide every minute around the world.

The Princess will then take her seat for the match and will have the opportunity to meet members of the England Women’s Rugby League team during half time, following their match against Canada.

Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

“With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”

Chris Brindley, Chair of RLWC2021, added: “In being the biggest, best and most inclusive tournament in the sport’s 127-year history, it is an honour and a privilege to be able to host the Princess of Wales at a Rugby League World Cup 2021 match day and we look forward to our competing nations putting on a show to remember.”