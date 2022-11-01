Wigan Warriors’ Vicky Molyneux started for Craig Richards’ side in the match at Headingley.

Amy Hardcastle and Courtney Winfield-Hall were among the scorers, with both players going over for hat-tricks.

Caitlin Beevers gave England the lead after only two minutes, before Tara Stanley claimed her first of the day, with a second coming at the end of the half.

England celebrate a try during their victory over Brazil

Winfield-Hill also went over twice during the opening 40 minutes, while Grace Field and Hardcastle crossed the line as well before the break.

In the early stages of the second half, Fran Goldthorpe added her name to the scoresheet, as Richards’ side extended their lead.

That was quickly followed by Hardcastle’s second of the afternoon, before Brazil pulled one back through Natalia Momberg, which was their first-ever World Cup try.

England soon recomposed themselves heading into the final 20 minutes.

Tara Jones and Leah Burke both added their names to the scoresheet, while Hardcastle and Winfield-Hill claimed their hat-tricks.

The afternoon was rounded-off by Oliva Wood, who went over in the final minute of play.

Richards’ team face Canada in their second game of the group stages, which takes place at the DW Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 12pm).

The match forms the first part of a double-header, which also features Shaun Wane’s side in quarter-final action against Papua New Guinea (K.O. 2.30pm).

