Rugby player released from contract to return to Leigh to care for sick wife

Bradford have released full-back Gregg McNally from the last year of his contract to enable him to care for his seriously-ill wife in Leigh.

The Ireland international's wife Rosey suffers from avascular necrosis, a crippling bone condition which has been getting worse.

That has prevented McNally from attending pre-season training and the promoted Championship club say he is now free to seek a club nearer to his Leigh home.

Bradford coach John Kear said: "Gregg hasn't been back to training simply because he's had difficulty making it over because of his wife's requirements.

"They've got two young kids, aged five and six, and rugby comes a very poor second when things like that are going on.

"We totally understand and there is no ill-feeling whatsoever."

McNally, who turned 28 on Wednesday, said: "It's been a tough decision but it's time I put my family first after years of them putting my career first."