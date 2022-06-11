Bevan French scored a hat-trick, as Matty Peet’s side put in a dominant second half display to claim the two points at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Rowley was happy with his side’s display before the break, but believes they needed to execute their attacks better.

He said: “Thought we went toe to toe in first half without ever being clinical with ball in hand, when usually we are pretty good. We were off, trying to thread a needle at times, instead trying to be more direct.

Paul Rowley

“We were resilient in our D and it was a good tussle, we were in the game at half time. I would’ve liked us to get over the whitewash as it would’ve given us a bit more belief.

“We took that into the second half, with a clunky attack if you like. When you lose by 30 points it seems strange to be talking about attack, but it didn’t give us enough.

“We were hoping for Wigan to have an off day, but they certainly didn’t, and full respect to them, I thought they were outstanding.

“It’s easier said than done (dealing with Bevan French).