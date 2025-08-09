Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess (left) and Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet (right) in conversation

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess felt their loss to Wigan Warriors was a similar story to their defeat to Leigh Leopards the week prior.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warrington were 8-6 in front against Wigan at half-time, but the Warriors then ran in three unanswered tries to put the game out of reach for the Wire. Jake Thewlis scored a consolation try for Warrington late on, but it was Wigan’s night as they ran out 24-18 winners at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Burgess felt their defeat to Wigan had echoes of the previous week’s loss at Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s probably a fair summary, yeah,” Burgess said when asked if it felt like a similar story to the Leigh loss.

"There are areas in the game where our concentration doesn’t seem to be there, and I’m talking just a split second. There’s so much effort there, but sometimes at this level, effort isn’t always good enough. You need to be thinking for the whole game.

“They’re a great side with some great players, and they took some moments. I thought we had a good hold on them, but they turned it up, and we struggled.

“They turned it up in the last 20 minutes, and we couldn’t stay with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess felt his side matched Wigan’s physicality for most parts, with it being a bruising encounter through the middle of the park, but admitted his side failed to take their chances against the reigning champions.

"I thought we handled them quite well as they’re a physical side,” Burgess added.

"We had our moments too, but it’s more so making our tackles, keeping hold of the ball – really simple stuff. We bombed a couple in the first half, which you really can’t do against Wigan.

"We were at 65 per cent in both halves – we’re just not being clinical enough. There’s so much effort out there from so many guys, but there are a couple that need to switch on a bit harder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington’s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, sitting in eighth spot, four points away from the top six, but Burgess believes there were positives to take from their defeat to Wigan as they head into their six remaining games of the regular season.

"In periods, I thought we controlled the game well,” he added. “When we stuck to our plan and executed what we were doing, we looked dangerous.

“Defensively, we looked better in a few things we were poor on last week, but still, there are areas we can improve and work on.

“There were good little patches all over, and I thought George (Williams) tried his backside off in his 100th game for the club. Him, Danny (Walker), (Marc) Sneyd and Sam (Stone) are connecting better together, so there are lots of positives to take, but some lessons as well.”

Warrington face Catalans Dragons (H), Huddersfield Giants (A), Salford Red Devils (H), Leigh Leopards (H), Hull FC (A) and Hull KR (A) in their final six games of the regular campaign.