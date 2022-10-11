Sam Halsall discusses his childhood friendship with England's Jack Welsby and how the two swapped the teams they support

The pair played together during their junior days at Shevington Sharks, with one being a Wigan fan and the other backing St Helens.

Both players have gone on to change their allegiances due to the way their careers have panned out.

Halsall said: “Me and Jack (Welsby) were together for a while, growing up as kids. It’s just good to see him do so well.

Jack Welsby

“We came through the same age group and played together for a long time.

“It was one of those things as kids, we just enjoyed ourselves.

“When we were younger Jack was a Wigan fan and I was a Saints fan, so there was always banter between our families.

“I then ended up playing for Wigan and he ended up at St Helens, so it’s quite weird how it worked out, but it’s all good.

Sam Halsall

“Every time our family sees each other they all discuss what it was like.

“He signed a year before I did, so we supported the same side for a little bit, but it was just bizarre how it worked out.”

Welsby has enjoyed an impressive campaign for St Helens, being named as Super League Young Player of the Season for the second consecutive year.