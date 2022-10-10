Sam Halsall discusses the benefits of learning from the 'greats' of the game during his time with Wigan Warriors

The 21-year-old centre has made the move to Huddersfield Giants along with Jack Bibby, as part of a swap deal for Jake Wardle.

Halsall believes he has really benefited from working with some of the “greats” of the game at Wigan.

He said: “I’ve played eight first team games this year, which is a massive achievement for me personally, and it was sort of my first test at centre, so it’s been really good for me.

Sam Halsall

“I think I’ve had some good games, but also others I’ve not been too happy with in parts, but that’s all part of the learning curve and will just benefit me in the future.

“I was lucky enough to have Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) still playing when I came to the first team.

“I’ve also been able to share the field with Tommy (Leuluai), and to learn from him in training.

“To have them coaching is massive for players like myself, because they’re the ones we’ve watched since we were little kids.

“It’s a bit surreal sometimes, you have to pinch yourself, but it’s massive.