Sam Powell says Wigan Warriors are ready to put in a 'big shift' following their disappointing season opener

Matty Peet’s side welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm), as they search for their first win of the new Super League season.

Powell states the Warriors are working hard to ensure they get everything right following their disappointing afternoon at Craven Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We went over it in our reviews, and we are just pretty disappointed that we didn’t deliver what we said we would, which is a bit upsetting.

Sam Powell

“We feel as if it’s down to pure mentality. We kicked off hoping for a good start, full of energy, and they kind of beat us to the punch.

“We move on, and we move on quickly, and I suppose that’s a good thing, because we’ve now got another week to improve, and that’s what we aim to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be making sure that we start better this week.

“Wakefield have really classy players if you look at the team.

“(Mason) Lino was probably one of the outstanding halfbacks last year and they’ve got some big middles as well.

“It’s going to be a tough game, and we are both after our first win, so we are expecting a good challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t really listen too much into what people are predicting, it’s more about getting a performance and making sure we get things right.

“The big focus will be on ourselves but I’m sure Wakefield will want to come and spoil it.

“It’s all down to us to put a big shift in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell says he’s looking forward to being back at the DW Stadium for the first since his testimonial game there last month.

“My girls are coming down to watch again, so that’s special in itself,” he added.

“We had a little taste of it in the Salford friendly and it was rocking last year at home.

“We want to perform in front of our own fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that we make it a place where teams don’t want to come to, we had a big focus on making that happen last year.