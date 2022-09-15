Sam Powell says Wigan Warriors used their week off as an opportunity to sharpen up

Matty Peet’s side welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium, with both teams aiming to claim a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday September 24.

Powell states the Warriors, who enter the game on the back of a week off, will need to be fully focused from start to finish to get the win.He said: “It takes 17 lads who are willing to work hard for each other. We speak about effort week in, week out, and obviously have a game plan. We just want to do our jobs and do them well, nailing the simple things.

“It’ll be a tough game, as all semi-finals are. Leeds are a great team, so we’ve got to concentrate for 80 minutes and give it our best shot.

Sam Powell will make his 250th appearance for Wigan Warriors in the play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos

“They’re flying at the minute and are dangerous, so being able to sit back and watch them last week gives us a bit more video footage to see where we can find weaknesses.

“They’ve got threats all over the field, and we know they did a job on us last time, which is something we want to put right.

“We worked hard during the week off, but we also used it as a chance to sharpen up individually to get what we need.