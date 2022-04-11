The 33-year-old, who has been at the Stade Gilbert Brutus since 2019, will now miss the inaugural Super League French derby.

After leaving the field of play on Saturday, Tomkins underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Sam Tomkins will now miss the next four weeks through injury