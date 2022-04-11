Sam Tomkins: Former Wigan Warriors fullback out for four weeks following leg injury
Former Wigan Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins will miss four weeks of action for Catalans Dragons after suffering a broken leg in their Challenge Cup game against St Helens.
By Amos Wynn
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:15 pm
The 33-year-old, who has been at the Stade Gilbert Brutus since 2019, will now miss the inaugural Super League French derby.
After leaving the field of play on Saturday, Tomkins underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury.
These showed that he had sustained a small fracture to his fibula, and will now miss an estimated four weeks.