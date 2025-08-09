Brad O'Neill (left) and Sam Walters (right) embrace after Wigan Warriors' win over Warrington Wolves

Sam Walters made an immediate impact upon his return to action, and it could not have come at a better time for Wigan Warriors.

The towering forward played his first game in 11 weeks on Friday night as he featured from the bench to help Wigan claim a hard-fought 24-18 win over neighbours Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Walters has spent almost three months on the sidelines, having sustained a fractured fibula in their 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France at the end of May.

But the 24-year-old is back, and it looked like he had never been away, making 88 metres from 12 carries as well as 29 tackles in their bruising encounter with Warrington.

"Credit to Sam and the performance team for the condition he’s come back in,” said Warriors coach Matt Peet in his post-match press conference.

"He’s such a determined young man, very diligent, as are a lot of them, to be honest.

“He’s a proper 24/7 athlete, and we’ve missed him. I think he was one of the form forwards before he got injured. I was enjoying watching him play, so it is good to have him back.”

It was a boost for the Warriors anyway in having Walters back available, but it came at the perfect time too, with star back-rower Junior Nsemba having failed his head injury assessment in their win over Warrington, meaning he is ruled out of Friday’s top-of-the-table clash with league leaders Hull KR at the Brick Community Stadium.

"You need all hands on deck, don’t you? So it’s one out, one there (with Nsemba failing his HIA),” Peet added.

“I think Sam’s versatility as well, playing in the middle and back-row, is important for us.”

Walters appears the most likely option to fill the void left by Nsemba for Friday’s mouthwatering showdown with Hull KR. The Warriors could then bring another forward like Harvie Hill to bolster the bench. There are a couple of avenues Peet and Co could go down, though, with prop Ethan Havard having played 80 minutes in the back-row a couple of times this year.