Sam Walters keen to tap into the brains of 'role model' and winning Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented back-rower Sam Walters has enjoyed his experiences so far learning from Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell since his move to the club ahead of 2024.

Walters has made three appearances following his return from a broken collarbone suffered during the club’s pre-season schedule, marking his debut from the interchange bench in the Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Hull KR earlier in May.

He has gone on to pick up two further Super League victories in cherry and white with 80 minute performances in away wins over Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers respectively, with his best rugby league ahead at just 23-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Walters has been enjoying learning from Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell

The off-season recruit, who signed on a three-year deal from Leeds Rhinos, has been relishing the opportunity to absorb tips from fellow back-rower and veteran Farrell, a six-time Super League Dream Team representative from 2015 to 2023.

“It’s really exciting, Faz (Farrell) has been great with me,” Walters said, having recently played together in the 10-8 win at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“He’s always giving me points when we do video together and stuff like that.

“Having a professional, a good role model… off the field, he does everything right and he’s the perfect person to look up to for myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell has won five Grand Finals, four League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenges to date, and most recently added his fourth Challenge Cup trophy with the club’s record-extending victory in the capital over Sam Burgess’ Warrington.

The 33-year-old, contracted until the end of next season, has shown little signs of slowing down with more than 350 career appearances for his hometown club, having also recently enjoyed a trademark try in the Wembley triumph earlier this month.

“He’s been at the top level now for about 15 years, and you don’t know when he’s going to stop,” Widnes-born Walters continued.

“As we saw in his performance at Wembley, he turns up for those big games, but it’s all the little things that he does off the field.