Sam Walters named in Wigan's 21-man squad to take on Catalans Dragons as Liam Byrne returns

Off-season recruit Sam Walters has been named in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time in two changes made by head coach Matt Peet for the home clash against Catalans Dragons this Thursday.
By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old back-rower suffered a broken collarbone during the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium and has been sidelined ever since.

Read More
Wigan Warriors confirm new dual-registration partners with Wakefield Trinity agr...

However, the 6’7″ youngster, who received shirt number 22 ahead of his debut campaign in cherry and white, could make his official debut at the DW Stadium against Catalans Dragons in Super League Round 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sam Walters has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad for the first time this seasonSam Walters has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad for the first time this season
Sam Walters has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad for the first time this season

Prop forward Liam Byrne also returns after the completion of his four-match ban, with forwards Mike Cooper and Tiaki Chan dropping out.

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley.

Related topics:Catalans DragonsWiganHull FCSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.