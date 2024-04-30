Sam Walters named in Wigan's 21-man squad to take on Catalans Dragons as Liam Byrne returns
The 23-year-old back-rower suffered a broken collarbone during the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium and has been sidelined ever since.
However, the 6’7″ youngster, who received shirt number 22 ahead of his debut campaign in cherry and white, could make his official debut at the DW Stadium against Catalans Dragons in Super League Round 10.
Prop forward Liam Byrne also returns after the completion of his four-match ban, with forwards Mike Cooper and Tiaki Chan dropping out.
Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley.
